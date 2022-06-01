English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Extension of Surat airport's terminal building to be completed by December 31: Airports Authority Of India

    The existing terminal building is of 8,474 square metres and it is being extended to have the size of 25,520 square metres, the AAI’s statement noted.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)


    The Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) will be able to complete the extension work on the terminal building of Surat airport by December 31, an official statement said on Wednesday.

    The existing terminal building is of 8,474 square metres and it is being extended to have the size of 25,520 square metres, the AAI’s statement noted.

    The extended terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers during any peak hour, it stated. ”The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat,” it noted.

    More than 58 percent of the work for extension of terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by December 31, it mentioned.
    PTI
    Tags: #Airport Authority Of India (AAI) #Domestic passengers #Gujarat #International passengers #Surat airport #Terminal building
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.