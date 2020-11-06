Explainer: WhatsApp Payments goes live in India, what does this mean for the ecosystem?

The National Payments Corporation of India made two key announcements on Thursday. One is about WhatsApp Payments going live and second is about bringing in a cap of 30% on number of UPI transactions that can be processed by third party apps like Google Pay, PhonePe and others.

Together both these moves have the potential to have a massive impact on the digital payments landscape of the country. While WhatsApp can take digital payments beyond the 100 to 120 million Indians to the masses, the cap can help every player maintain relevance and prevent a monopoly from getting created on the UPI space.

So, WhatsApp has finally gone live? What a journey it has been, right?

Yes, WhatsApp the most commonly used app in India has been trying to go live with digital payments in India since 2018. Perhaps first time in the history of the country that a service provider has taken almost three years to go live. However, initially they will be operating within a limit of 20 million users which will be slowly scaled up.

Why did WhatsApp take so much time to go live?

WhatsApp Payments was controversy’s child. This was the first payment application which was given a nod to start as beta testing app by NPCI with a limit of a million users. This created the first set of controversies, where top payment entrepreneurs highlighted discriminatory practice by NPCI, since no one else was allowed a beta testing stage. Second there were also questions raised on the payment flow which was said to be violating RBI’s two factor authentication system.

While this was about to be addressed, WhatsApp’s parent entity Facebook got embroiled in a controversy around fake news and interference in election processes globally. Questions were raised on security of user data, especially when it comes to financial transactions happening on the platform.

The matter went all the way to the Supreme Court where litigation was filed on privacy issues around WhatsApp.

Then came another major challenge around mandatory data localization. This affected players like WhatsApp, Visa, Mastercard all of who were storing Indian payments data outside India. All these players had to toe the RBI line and are working on storing payments data in India only.

All these issues kept the final nod to go live elusive for WhatsApp.

Wow, it must have been quite a journey for WhatsApp, so now everything is settled?

Yes, data localization as an issue has been settled since the RBI must have given a green signal for the launch and NPCI is understood to have checked and cleared the data localization adherence of WhatsApp. But court cases are still being heard. The legal processes will continue in its own pace, in the mean time the service has been opened for use for consumers.

Why is the NPCI still putting a 20 million cap?

As per latest data released by the Facebook owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has around 400 million users in India. If the payment service gets opened up for all these users in one go, there can be a massive stress on the Indian banking system. This is the reason NPCI has given a limited nod to WhatsApp. However, bankers in the know have told Moneycontrol that eventually the cap will be extended.

Now, the big question what does this mean for the broader payments ecosystem?

This is the most interesting thing to look out for. WhatsApp is the WeChat equivalent in India, atleast in terms of its reach as a messaging platform. Now imagine you are chatting with your friend and she reminds you to settle the bill from the last movie you guys had gone to. All you have to do is just click ‘Pay’ enter amount, enter UPI pin and immediately settle with your friend. That is the convenience WhatsApp is bringing to the table.

This is for peer-to-peer transactions.

Now imagine you have a list for groceries to be brought from your nearby store. You share the list with the local shopkeeper on WhatsApp, he checks his stocks, shares the goods he can send immediately, shares the amount you owe him and immediately you make the payment through the chat window itself. This is the ease of use that WhatsApp is bringing to the table.

Quite obviously players like Paytm, PhonePe who have spent billions of dollars to create a 250 million plus registered user base will feel threatened. Now how the overall payments ecosystem shapes out is yet to be seen. But what is for sure is that WhatsApp can emerge as a dark horse in the UPI race, even Google Pay which is the leader among payment apps currently could feel the heat.

Has WhatsApp spoken about its plans in India yet?

Yes, it has and it has showcased an elaborate plan for the country. Abhijit Bose, who heads WhatsApp in India had made a presentation earlier this year, where he spoke about WhatsApp’s plans around lending, insurance, banking and everything to be offered on the instant messaging application in India. Coupled with that is Facebook’s massive investment in Reliance Jio, the major tech player in the country. The question is will they drive the synergies of these tech behemoths? Most probably yes and that has the potential to truly transform the digitization story of the country.

Looks like interesting times ahead for the UPI ecosystem, then why is NPCI bringing this limit on UPI transactions? Does it not have the potential to hinder growth?

There is a reason NPCI flashed both these releases together. For the first reason you have to understand the previous answer, to ensure no monopoly is created on the UPI platform. Second this also gives out a comforting message to the other payment apps in the country, no company will get to eat the entire digital payments pie in the country, everyone will have their share.

NPCI wants multiple players on the UPI railroads and wants to encourage healthy competition between the companies. A limit is the only way that can be ensured. If industry voices are to be believed, Google Pay is understood to have already reached the 40% share of the overall 2 billion transactions on UPI, so has PhonePe.

This cap will ensure that bank apps, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, Google Pay and WhatsApp Payments will all have a share of the digital payments pie of the country. Now who will get the cheesiest slice depends on the service quality offered.

While I do understand all this, you only had written a few days back that UPI transactions were failing left, right and centre, so inspite of the best technology players in this space if UPI itself fails then what is the whole point?

You are right, UPI transaction declines had shot up over the last few months. But then the number of transactions doubled to 2 billion within one year, such a massive growth was never expected by banks which support these transactions. State Bank of India, itself processes more than 500 million UPI transactions per month. No bank can scale up servers and IT infrastructure at that pace. Sources say banks are trying to invest and scale up quickly but it will take few months more. Till then the 30% cap will help keep the transactions within check and ensure success rates continue to be higher.