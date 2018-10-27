App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: How Bad Is The NBFC Crisis?

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have also stepped in and announced various measures to dispel investor concerns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been in the news following the IL&FS crisis. But how exactly do NBFCs raise funds and why are they facing a cash crunch? And will this actually impact the overall growth of the economy, or are people just panicking?

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have also stepped in and announced various measures to dispel investor concerns. But what exactly have they done, and is it enough? And will all of this impact you at all?

Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Executive Editor-Views, answers these questions in this explainer and takes you beyond the headlines.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 08:02 am

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Economy #ILFS #India #NBFC #NBFC crisis

