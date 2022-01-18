Everything you need to know about Vikram Dev Dutt, the new CMD of Air India

File image of an Air India aircraft (Representative image)

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has appointed senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt as the chairman and managing director of Air India.

He takes over from Rajiv Bansal, Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and will be in charge of Air India till the airline is handed over to the Tata Group.

Born in 1969, Dutt who resides in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, has been appointed in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Prior to his appointment as Air India CMD, Dutt was appointed as Principal Secretary at Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government in June 2020.

However, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal had in March 2021 transferred him and posted him as principal secretary of the Services department.

Reports suggest that the loss-making national carrier Air India's takeover by Tata Group may be delayed, and would materialise only by the end of this month. The completion of procedures is reportedly taking longer than expected, which is delaying the takeover process.Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory) cadre.

In 2020, Dutt assumed the charge of Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department as principal secretary to push the government's measures to contain the COVID-19 cases in the national capital.



He has a B.Tech and a post-graduate diploma in business administration from IMT Ghaziabad.



He has also served as principal secretary for Finance in the government of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the secretary of Tourism in the government of Goa, and the Managing Director of India Tourism Development Corporation.