App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essar Oil looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore in debt funding: Report

The company is in the process of changing its name to Nayara Energy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Essar Oil Ltd  is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore in debt funding, according to a report in Mint.

The debt funding will help the company meet its financial requirements, and will be done through non-convertible debentures.

"The debt will be raised through non-convertible debentures through a private placement in one or more tranches. This would be to meet the company's existing and future financial requirements," a source told the paper.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Essar Oil is backed by Russian oil company Rosneft. The Mumbai-based company was acquired by Rosneft last year in a deal worth USD 12.9 billion.

Rosneft owns 49.13 percent of Essar Oil while Trafigura and UCP investment Group hold the other 49.13 percent.

The company is in the process of changing its name to Nayara Energy to create a new brand identity.

Essar Oil shipments from Iran in April rose 12 percent from a year ago, according to a Reuters report.

Essar Oil owns an oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 12:26 pm

tags #Business #Essar Oil

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.