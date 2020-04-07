EMI moratorium: ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank - all you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on March 27, instructed all the lending institutions to give a three-month moratorium on term loan equated monthly installments (EMIs). Banks and other lenders were directed to give borrowers a grace period of three months for payment of EMIs, including home loans, auto loans, personal loans, EMIs on debit cards and even credit cards.

If you have an ongoing loan, you do not have to pay the EMI for March, April and May. It is a grace period for three months and not the waiver of your EMI - which means you do have to pay these EMIs later on.

Putting the onus on borrowers, many banks have taken the decision to go for the "opt in" option, in which borrowers - via phone or e-mail - have to inform the bank that they want to take the three-months moratorium.

All you need to know about the moratorium provided by three top private lenders: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank have put all loans and credit facilities into two categories, depending on the impact of COVID-19 on customers.

Category A: The customers will get relief from payments automatically for loans in this category. However, if you want to continue to pay, then you need to tick the box next to the respective loan / credit facility in the link available on www.icicibank.com. If you DO NOT respond on the given link, it will be considered as your willingness to continue availing the moratorium.

The list of loans that are part of this category is given below:

Commercial Vehicle Loan• Construction Equipment Loan• Two Wheeler Loan• Consumer Finance• Tractor Loan• Self Help Group (SHG) Loan• Joint Liability Group (JLG) Loan• Cattle Loan• Agri Term Loan (ATL)• Govt. Sponsored Scheme (GSS)• Auto Dealer Funding• Cluster Program for Auto Dealers• Insta Over Draft/CA Over Draft• Small Business Loan/Roaming Protect• Loan Against Credit Card Receivable (LACR)• Commercial Business Logistic Program• Gold Loan/Jewel Loan• Kisan Credit Card (KCC)• Premium Over Draft (Agri)

• Tractor Inventory Funding

Category B: For this category of loans, the customers will have to make a specific choice to avail the moratorium, by ticking the box next to the respective loan / credit facility in the link available on www.icicibank.com. If you DO NOT respond on the link given, it will be considered as your willingness to continue to pay the instalments. The list of the loans in this category is given below:

New Car Loan• Used Car Loan• Home Loan/Land Loan• Loan Against Property/LRD• Top-up on Home Loan/Loan Against Property (LAP)• Non-Residential Premises Loan/Office Premises Loan• Home Over Draft/Mortgage Over Draft• Loan Against Securities• Personal Loan• Business Instalment Loan• Education Loan• Salary Over Draft• Byju Loan• Clean Consumer Loan• Micro Finance Institution (MFI)• Business Term Loan• Cash Credit (CC)• Over Draft (OD)• Term Loans• Working Capital Demand Loans• Drop-Line Overdraft/ Mortgage Over Draft• Pre-Shipment Finance /EPC/PCFC• Over Draft Against Fixed Deposit (FDOD)• Gold Metal Loan• Working Capital Term Loans• FCNR Facility• Channel Finance/Vendor Finance/Dealer Finance• Foreign Currency Term Loan• Commodity Based Finance (CBF)• Kisan Kalp Vriksha (KKV)• Credit Cards• EMI on Debit Card• Personal Loan on Credit Card

• EMI on Credit Card

Residual tenure of loan will increase when the accrued interest would be added to the principal amount, however, EMI amount will increase where extension of tenure is impossible.

As per the applicable terms and conditions for all credit card dues standard interest rates of the card variant will be levied. The interest rate specified at the time of availing of EMI facility would be levied for all EMI transactions.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has said on its website that all customers who have availed of retail instalment loan or any other retail credit facilities prior to March 1, 2020 are eligible. Customers can also opt for the moratorium even if they have overdues prior March 1, 2020 and their requests shall be considered by the bank based on its merits.

Bank will not ask for any EMI Payment till May 31, 2020, if a customer opts for the three-month moratorium. The interest will continue to accrue on the principal outstanding for the period of the moratorium at the contracted rate of the loan. Tenure of loan will get extended by the corresponding period for which the moratorium has been availed. For example, if the EMI for the month of Mar'2020 has been paid and moratorium for April & May'2020 has been availed, then the loan tenure will be extended by 2 months, states the bank.

Customers can ask for the three-month moratorium separately even if they have loan EMI in more than one bank.

The moratorium is available on credit card outstanding and loans availed on payments due from March 1, 2020 till May 31, 2020 as far as credit card is concerned. The moratorium allows you to defer the payment till May 31, 2020. You will have to pay the minimum amount due or total outstanding and accrued interest charges on the due date after May 31 2020.

Call on this number and follow the instructions - 022-50042333, 022-50042211, or submit your request on the bank's website if the customer wants the three-month breather from loan EMI. To avail the credit card moratorium,(a) voluntarily defer paying the outstanding during this period, i.e., make NIL payment(b) turn off Auto Pay (in case the same is currently availed) through net banking / mobile banking to avail the benefit of the moratorium and reactivate the same post the end of moratorium period.

Bank also said, if customers do not want the EMI moratorium then no further action is required.

Axis Bank

It is only a deferment option and not a concession or waiver since interest would continue to accrue for this period. The repayment would resume from June 2020, once the deferment period is over, Axis Bank website said.

Customers will have to opt in to avail the moratorium benefit and defer the payments falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 for all loans/credit cards, credit facilities.

Bank will not ask for further EMI payments till May 2020. There will be levy of interest at the applicable rate of interest of the loan for the period of EMI moratorium on the loan outstanding. The residual tenure of the loan would be extended to the extent of applicable moratorium period, if the customer chooses the moratorium option.

Customers will not be able to reverse the decision till the end of the moratorium period, if they decide to choose it. For example, if you avail the moratorium for April 2020, it will be also applicable for May 2020.

The customer will not be allowed to make fresh purchases if they decide to avail the moratorium. Once customers pay at least the minimum amount due as indicated in your June 2020 statement, then this restriction will be lifted.