App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Elpro to sell 1.25% equity in MetLife for Rs 125 crore

Elpro International currently holds 12.75 percent equity in PNB MetLife, which is engaged in the business of life insurance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tax on income from equity mutual funds: As per the Budget proposals announced, investors will have to pay 10 percent tax on distributed income from equity oriented mutual funds. At the end of the session, Sensex saw its highest ever loss of 1,408 points . It recovered close at 17,605.40 after it tumbled to the day’s low of 16,963.96, on high volatility as investors panicked following weak global cues amid fears of the US recession.
Tax on income from equity mutual funds: As per the Budget proposals announced, investors will have to pay 10 percent tax on distributed income from equity oriented mutual funds. At the end of the session, Sensex saw its highest ever loss of 1,408 points . It recovered close at 17,605.40 after it tumbled to the day’s low of 16,963.96, on high volatility as investors panicked following weak global cues amid fears of the US recession.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Elpro International today said it will offload 1.25 percent of its equity stake in PNB MetLife insurance company, which may fetch it about Rs 125 crore.

Elpro International currently holds 12.75 percent equity in PNB MetLife, which is engaged in the business of life insurance.

"For effective treasury management and cash flow requirement for the business of the company, company is in discussion with one potential buyer for sale of part of its investment to the tune of approximately 1.25 percent of the paid up equity of MetLife," Elpro International said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, the transaction could fetch the company about Rs 125 crore.

Mumbai-based Elpro had invested Rs 268.64 crore in PNB MetLife in 2003. The company is engaged in manufacturing of electrical machinery and equipment. It is also into construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Elpro shares dropped by 4.18 percent to close at Rs 41.30 on BSE today ahead of the announcement.

PNB MetLife had total paid up capital of Rs 2,012.88 crore. In 2016-17, the insurer had reported a net profit of Rs 63.87 crore.

tags #Business #Companies #Elpro International #PNB MetLife insurance company

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC