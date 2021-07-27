Elon Musk warns about US population collapse, calls it 'potentially the greatest risk' to the future of civilisation

This is not the first time this month that Elon Musk has tweeted about population collapse.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on July 26 tweeted about the potential impact of the US population collapse on civilisation.

The billionaire shared a report by The Wall Street Journal, titled "U.S. Population Growth, an Economic Driver, Grinds to a Halt".

"Population collapse is potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilization," he tweeted.

It is worth noting that Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has seven children.

The WSJ report said that as per early estimates, the total US population grew 0.35 percent for the year ended July 1, 2020, the lowest ever documented, and growth is expected to remain near flat this year.

This is not the first time this month that Musk has tweeted about population collapse. On July 14, he had responded to a Twitter user who shared a picture of Musk and his son.

"Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off," Tesla Owners of the East Bay tweeted.