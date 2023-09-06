Elders selects HCL Tech to expedite digital transformation

HCL Tech will support Australian agri-business firm Elders in digital transformation.

Australia’s leading agribusiness company, Elders, announced partnership with Indian tech services company HCL Tech to accelerate digital transformation across all business operations.

In this partnership, HCL tech will provide a wide range of IT services to boost IT capabilities of Elders with HCL Tech’s AI offerings and other industry-leading opportunities.

The official statement states that HCL Tech will be responsible for application development and management, digital workplace capabilities, infrastructure, cybersecurity and data management for Elders.

Elders plan to use this partnership in ensuring stable transformation and evolution of the business to adapt with the rapidly evolving agribusiness market.

Elders will implement cloud migration with the expertise of HCL Tech to provide cloud-first experience to the customers and employees to ensure excellent user experience.

Executive vice president of HCL Tech in Australia and New Zealand Michael Horton assured that the company will provide consistent on-the-ground support from its Adelaide delivery centre.

Elders offers links to markets, tailored advice and specialist knowledge across a range of products and services, including farm supplies, agronomy, livestock, wool, grain, finance, insurance, and real estate. This integration with HCL Tech will amplify the company’s accessibility and help with the company’s goal of sustainable and prosperous future for rural and regional communities.

Scott Placentino, Head of IT Operations, Elders, said, “Delivering reliable IT Services to our staff across Australia is a key priority.”

HCL Tech has helped Elders with IT services since 2018, helping them achieve their vision of an agile IT environment that supports future business growth and delivers quality service.

Placentino said, “HCL Tech has been integral in supporting Elders’ business and digital transformation journey, so it was a straightforward decision to engage them for the next phase of digital transformation.”