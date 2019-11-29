Editor's Take | GDP growth slows to six-year low of 4.5%

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find what needs to be done to improve the economy.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, the lowest since Q4 of 2012-13. The decline has confirmed fears of a deepening slowdown in the economy.
The slowdown has been attributed to reduced household spending as demand is diminishing and companies aren't adding capacities or hiring employees.
