To end Chinese supremacy, Concor to procure containers from domestic manufacturers

In a move to curb the Chinese supremacy in the Indian container market and giving a push to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, Container Corporation of India (Concor) will float an open tender for domestic manufacturers soon to meet its annual requirement of containers.

Till now, the state-run company was procuring around 8,000 containers from China on an annual basis, at a total cost of around Rs 200 crore. Ahead of the open tender, Concor is set to give a developmental order for 1,000 containers each to Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Braithwaite & Co. BHEL comes under the ministry of heavy industries and Braithwaite is a heavy fabrication unit under the Indian Railways.

"Our annual requirement will be around 8,000 containers for the next five years. We are going to float an open tender, inviting domestic manufacturers for this," said V Kalyana Rama, chairman and managing director of Concor.

The company organised a webinar on March 5 to gauge the interest of the industry in this regard. It said in a statement that major steel players like SAIL, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel confirmed availability of required better grade steels. On the other hand, Indian Manufacturing companies like Kalyani Cast Tech, Balmer Lawrie, Transafe, DCM Hyundai (Hindustan Vaccum), too, showed their interest.