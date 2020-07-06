Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 2020: How to open new accounts, interest rates, scheme details, online payment and more

For the opening of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts, some relaxation in the eligibility norms has been announced by the government because of the coronavirus lockdown. The account may be opened on or before July 31 in the name of a girl child, aged 10 or above, according to the latest guidelines from the postal department.

This will benefit the guardians of girl children who could not open Sukanya Samriddhi accounts due to the lockdown.

Among all small savings schemes, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has the highest interest rates, which currently fetch an interest rate of 7.6 percent.

A maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be deposited in a lump-sum in such accounts within a financial year. There is no restriction on the number of deposits either in a month or in a financial year, subject to the overall cap of Rs 1.5 lakh in a year.

Sukanya Samriddhi account can be open subject to the age eligibility norm by a guardian. Only one account in the name of one girl child and maximum two accounts in the name of two different girl children can be open.

From the date of opening of the account the deposit in Sukanya Samriddhi account can be made till the completion of a period of 15 years.

As the account holder attains the age of 18 years, a partial withdrawal is allowed. After completion of 21 years, the account can be closed.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account subscribers can make online deposits into the accounts through intra-operable net banking and IPPB saving accounts.