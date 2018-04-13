App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 13, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Services exports dip 3.84% in February to $15.7 bn

Imports during the month under review recorded a growth of 3.1 percent to USD 10.14 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's services exports in February dipped by 3.84 percent on monthly basis to USD 15.71 billion, according to RBI data.

Imports during the month under review recorded a growth of 3.1 percent to USD 10.14 billion.

The trade balance in services (that is net export of services) for February was estimated at USD 5.57 billion.

The services sector contributes over 55 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is taking steps to promote the exports.

The government has approved an action plan for 12 'champion' services sectors, including IT, tourism and hospitality, for realising their potential through establishment of a Rs 5,000 crore dedicated fund.

