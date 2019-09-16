Saudi Aramco assures Indian refiners of no supply shortage: India oil ministry

The ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in talks with Indian refiners and Saudi Aramco.
Top oil producer Saudi Aramco has told Indian refiners that there will be no shortage in supplies, the Indian oil ministry said on Monday, after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.
The ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in talks with Indian refiners and Saudi Aramco.Saudi Arabia is India's top oil supplier after Iraq. In January-July, it supplied 788,200 barrels per day of oil to India.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 12:37 pm