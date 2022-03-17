English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    RBI remains net seller of US dollars in January; sells $771 million

    In the reporting month, the central bank bought USD 6.548 billion and sold USD 7.319 billion in the spot market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin for March 2022 released on Thursday showed.

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net seller of the US currency in January 2022, selling USD 771 million in the spot market.

    In the reporting month, the central bank bought USD 6.548 billion and sold USD 7.319 billion in the spot market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin for March 2022 released on Thursday showed.

    In December 2021, RBI had net sold USD 2.917 billion in the spot market.

    In January 2021, RBI had net purchased USD 2.854 billion from the spot market -- buying USD 18.225 billion and selling USD 15.371 billion.

    During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal, the data showed.

    Close
    In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of January 2022 was USD 49.877 billion, compared to USD 49.106 billion December 2021.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #India #RBI #US dollar
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 06:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.