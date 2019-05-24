App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI releases draft norms on liquidity risk management for NBFCs

The banking regulator proposed that it will implement LCR through a glide path from April 1,2020 to April 1, 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 24 said all non-deposit-taking non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with an asset size of Rs 5,000 crore and above, and all deposit-taking NBFCs irrespective of their asset size, have to maintain a liquidity buffer in terms of a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR).

In a draft on liquidity risk management framework for NBFCs and core investment companies, RBI said these measures will promote resilience of NBFCs to potential liquidity disruptions by ensuring they have sufficient High-Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA) to survive any acute liquidity stress scenario lasting for 30 days.

The banking regulator proposed that it will implement LCR through a glide path from April 1, 2020, to April 1, 2024.

“The LCR requirement shall be binding on NBFCs from April 1, 2020, with the minimum High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to be held being 60 percent of the LCR, progressively increasing in equal steps reaching up to the required level of 100 percent by April 1, 2024,” said the RBI draft.

High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) means liquid assets that can be readily sold or immediately converted into cash at little or no loss of value or used as collateral to obtain funds in a range of stress scenarios.

RBI also said it will revise norms on asset-liability management. Further, the draft said NBFCs should adopt liquidity risk monitoring tools in order to capture strains in liquidity position. These include off-balance sheet and contingent liabilities, stress testing, intra-group fund transfers, diversification of funding, collateral position management, and contingency funding plan.

Stakeholders have been given time until June 14 to give their comments on the draft.

First Published on May 24, 2019 07:54 pm

