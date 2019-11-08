App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI raises limit for borrowing from MFIs

The limit has been increased after taking into consideration the important role played by microfinance institutions (MFIs) in delivering credit to those in the bottom of the economic pyramid and to enable them play their assigned role in a growing economy, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday increased the household income limits for borrowers of NBFC-MFIs from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh for the rural areas with an aim to strengthen credit to those in the bottom of the economic pyramid. Similarly, the limit has been increased from Rs 1.6 lakh for urban or semi-urban areas to Rs 2 lakh, the RBI said in a circular.

The limit has been increased after taking into consideration the important role played by microfinance institutions (MFIs) in delivering credit to those in the bottom of the economic pyramid and to enable them play their assigned role in a growing economy, it said.

"Further, the limit on total indebtedness of the borrower has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh," the circular said.

Close
With the revision to the limit on total indebtedness, the limits on disbursal of loans have been raised from Rs 60,000 for the first cycle to Rs 75,000, and from Rs 1 lakh for the subsequent cycles to Rs 1.25 lakh.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #Economy #India #MFI #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.