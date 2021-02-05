MARKET NEWS

February 05, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make a statement at 10 am

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Most economists expect the MPC to vote in favour of a pause on February 5 and continue with the accommodative policy stance.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy today, after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) finishes a three-day meeting. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make statement on the MPC's decision at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 pm. Most economists expect the MPC to vote in favour of a pause on February 5 and continue
with the accommodative policy stance. The MPC's decision comes just days after the Union Budget for 2021-22. During the Budget, the government said it will borrow Rs 12.05 lakh crore from the market in FY22, lower than the Rs 12.80 lakh crore estimated for the current fiscal year.
  • February 05, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Follow our blog for LIVE Updates on the market's reaction to the RBI policy announcement.

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make statement on the MPC's decision at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 pm.

  • February 05, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | After the "growth-oriented" Union Budget 2021, softer inflation prints along with signs of improvement in the economy, there is some talk of the RBI tweaking the policy rate.

    Retail inflation fell sharply to 4.59 percent in December 2020, the latest data shows. Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93 percent in November.

    The RBI mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its policy rate and it has to keep the retail inflation at 4 percent (+,- 2 percent).

    It is, however, expected that the MPC will keep the key policy rate unchanged though observers' focus will be on RBI's view of the economy and the Union Budget 2021.

  • February 05, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement. After a three-day meeting the MPC will release its statement on key interest rates.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

