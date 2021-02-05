RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make a statement at 10 am

February 05, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | After the "growth-oriented" Union Budget 2021, softer inflation prints along with signs of improvement in the economy, there is some talk of the RBI tweaking the policy rate.

Retail inflation fell sharply to 4.59 percent in December 2020, the latest data shows. Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93 percent in November.

The RBI mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its policy rate and it has to keep the retail inflation at 4 percent (+,- 2 percent).

It is, however, expected that the MPC will keep the key policy rate unchanged though observers' focus will be on RBI's view of the economy and the Union Budget 2021.

