RBI imposes fine of Rs 1.5 crore on Oriental Bank of Commerce

Oriental Bank of Commerce on August 3 said the RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore on it for delay in reporting fraud in the Kingfisher Airlines account.

This is to inform that the RBl in exercise of powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has imposed an aggregate penalty of Rs 1.5 crore on the bank for failure to classify and report the account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited as fraud, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.