RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces TLTRO 2.0 for Rs 50,000 crore

This is the RBI Governor's second press briefing since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will conduct a second targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) for an initial aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore.
"Exposure in this facility will not be reckoned under large exposure framework," the RBI Governor said.
The second round of TLTRO investments may be classified as Held To Maturity (HTM), the TBO Governor added.
"Banks and financial institutions have risen to the occasion and ensured services are continuing" Das said in his second address to the media to announce COVID-19 rescue package.
