App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces TLTRO 2.0 for Rs 50,000 crore

This is the RBI Governor's second press briefing since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will conduct a second targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) for an initial aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore.

"Exposure in this facility will not be reckoned under large exposure framework," the RBI Governor said.


Also read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs


The second TLTRO will provide special refinance facilities to NABARD, SIDBI, and NHB.


At least 50 percent of the amount invested must go to mid and small sized non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs). The investments must be made within one month of the RBI auction.



Follow LIVE coverage of the RBI Governor's press conference here


The second round of TLTRO investments may be classified as Held To Maturity (HTM), the TBO Governor added.

"Banks and financial institutions have risen to the occasion and ensured services are continuing" Das said in his second address to the media to announce COVID-19 rescue package.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #RBI

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.