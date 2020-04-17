RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces TLTRO 2.0 for Rs 50,000 crore

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will conduct a second targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) for an initial aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore.

"Exposure in this facility will not be reckoned under large exposure framework," the RBI Governor said.

Also read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs



The second TLTRO will provide special refinance facilities to NABARD, SIDBI, and NHB.



At least 50 percent of the amount invested must go to mid and small sized non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs). The investments must be made within one month of the RBI auction.





Follow LIVE coverage of the RBI Governor's press conference here

The second round of TLTRO investments may be classified as Held To Maturity (HTM), the TBO Governor added.

"Banks and financial institutions have risen to the occasion and ensured services are continuing" Das said in his second address to the media to announce COVID-19 rescue package.