you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol crosses Rs 90/litre-mark in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 74.02/litre in Delhi

An 11-paise/litre rise has pushed petrol price in Mumbai beyond the Rs 90 per litre mark for the first time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fuel prices in the country continued to rise on September 24 pushing the petrol price in Mumbai past the Rs 90 per litre mark.

Petrol and diesel prices in the financial capital stood at Rs 90.08 per litre and Rs 78.58 per litre, respectively. Petrol price in Mumbai rose by 11 paise per litre while diesel price rose by 5 paise per litre.

In Delhi, the petrol price touched Rs 82.72 per litre. Diesel price in the national capital stood at Rs 74.02 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Petrol price in Kolkata increased by 10 paise per litre from Rs 84.44 per litre on September 23 to Rs 84.54 per litre.

Diesel price in the West Bengal capital rose by 5 paise per litre, from Rs 75.82 per litre to Rs 75.87 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol price rose by 12 paise, from Rs 85.87 per litre to Rs 85.99 per litre while diesel price in the Tamil Nadu capital increased by 6 paise per litre, from Rs 78.20 per litre to Rs 78.26 per litre.

On September 23, petrol price in Mumbai had inched closer to the Rs 90 per litre-mark.

Prices of petrol and diesel have been on a rise since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 07:44 am

