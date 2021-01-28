MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Petrol price at Rs 101.80 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Across Rajasthan, the price of petrol is above Rs 93 and diesel more than Rs 85 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Representative image (Source: Reuters)


The cost of premium petrol has reached Rs 101.80 per litre with a hike of 38 paise in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The petrol price has increased to reach Rs 93.86 per litre and diesel price to Rs 85.94 per litre in capital, Jaipur.

Across Rajasthan, the price of petrol is above Rs 93 and diesel more than Rs 85 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel across the country are market-determined and attract uniform central excise duty. But, their prices differ from state to state because of the wide variations in the local levies or value-added tax (VAT).

The VAT on diesel prices is 28 percent whereas VAT on petrol was in access of 38 percent, according to an official notification released by the Rajasthan government in May 2020.

VAT ranges from 20 percent to 33 percent on petrol and 16 percent to 23 percent on diesel in the neighbouring states. Petrol in Rajasthan is costlier by 8 to 10 rupees and diesel by 4 to 11 rupees than other states.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diesel #Economy #India #petrol
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:20 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.