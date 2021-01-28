Petrol price at Rs 101.80 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The cost of premium petrol has reached Rs 101.80 per litre with a hike of 38 paise in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The petrol price has increased to reach Rs 93.86 per litre and diesel price to Rs 85.94 per litre in capital, Jaipur.

Across Rajasthan, the price of petrol is above Rs 93 and diesel more than Rs 85 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel across the country are market-determined and attract uniform central excise duty. But, their prices differ from state to state because of the wide variations in the local levies or value-added tax (VAT).

The VAT on diesel prices is 28 percent whereas VAT on petrol was in access of 38 percent, according to an official notification released by the Rajasthan government in May 2020.

VAT ranges from 20 percent to 33 percent on petrol and 16 percent to 23 percent on diesel in the neighbouring states. Petrol in Rajasthan is costlier by 8 to 10 rupees and diesel by 4 to 11 rupees than other states.