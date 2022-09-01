Petrol, diesel rates steady across metros; LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 91.50 in Delhi

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 1, while the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder were reduced, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.



The price of a commercial LPG cylinder is reduced by Rs 91.50 with effect from today. Now, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi

— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Commercial LPG cylinder rates were slashed by Rs 91.50 with effect from today. Now, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have not raise petrol and diesel prices for almost five months now despite rising international oil prices.