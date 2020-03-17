App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Overseas investment by Indian cos in February at $2.37 bn

Of the total investments in February this year, USD 1.16 billion was in the form of loans, USD 670.17 million was by way of issuance of guarantee while the rest USD 538.70 million was invested through equity, according to the data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) for last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Overseas investment by domestic firms stood at USD 2.37 billion in February 2020, as per RBI data. In the year-ago same period, companies in India invested USD 2.36 billion. In January 2020, domestic companies invested USD 2.23 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures/wholly-owned units).

Of the total investments in February this year, USD 1.16 billion was in the form of loans, USD 670.17 million was by way of issuance of guarantee while the rest USD 538.70 million was invested through equity, according to the data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) for last month.

Among the major investors, Bharti Airtel infused USD 978.92 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mauritius, Tata Steel invested USD 162.19 million in a subsidiary in Singapore and Tata International pumped USD 112.99 million into a wholly-owned arm in Singapore.

Close
Calleis Infrastructure invested USD 81.12 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Economy #India #overseas investment #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.