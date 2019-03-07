App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | RBI needs a financial dashboard for its PCA framework

RBI collects a lot of data and needs to figure ways to present it in a better manner

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amol Agrawal

Moneycontrol Contributor

On February 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) informed the market that three banks — Corporation Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank — were taken out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework. This was a follow-up to three banks (Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Oriental Bank of Commerce), which were taken out earlier on January 31. This implies that of the 11 public sector banks, six are out of the scanner.

Despite the wide appeal of the PCA framework, it still appears like a black-box. Many analysts are worried that the RBI is letting banks go easily, thereby undermining its own efforts of bringing them under the framework despite stiff opposition. One reason for this is that RBI has not really cared to simplify this black box.

Before looking at the solution, let us quickly understand what PCA is. PCA is like a surgical procedure where the patient is not just operated but is under intensive care after the surgery. Only when the patient is deemed fit do hospitals allow the patient to be discharged and ask her to gradually resume her daily routine.

related news

Similarly, under the PCA framework, the RBI takes the ill banks into its custody where illness is defined as banks having low capital, poor asset quality, leading to high NPAs, low profitability etc. To give the right treatment, RBI has established three thresholds to gauge the exact illness of the banks. Based on these thresholds, RBI carries out the treatment. (See the table below)

Mandatory and discretionery actions

Interestingly, PCA is not a new development and was instituted in 2002. The idea came from the US where PCA was first used to resolute banks during a financial crisis in the early 1990s. Taking the lessons forward, some other countries have also implemented their own PCA plans. RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya in a speech (October 12, 2018) compared the PCA frameworks in India and the US.

However, what is lacking in the PCA framework is that it reads like a black box. It is really difficult to track many financial indicators, which explain the entry and exit of banks in the framework. Just like entering a patient’s cubicle makes one jittery after seeing the buzzing of many health indicators, same is the case with the PCA as well.  Sample these RBI press releases of January and February, where six banks exited:

 “Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra, which meet the regulatory norms including Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) and net NPAs of less than 6 percent as per the third quarter results, are taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring. In the case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, though the net NPA was 7.15%, as per the Q3 published results, the government has since infused sufficient capital and the bank has brought its net NPA to less than 6%.

“….two banks have also made the necessary disclosures to the stock exchange that post the infusion of capital, the CRAR, CET1, net NPA and leverage ratios are no longer in breach of the PCA thresholds. The banks also apprised RBI of the structural and systemic improvements put in place to maintain these numbers.”

It is difficult to understand both the terms and the flow of funds.

RBI should take a leaf from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) which has developed an online Bank Financial strength dashboard. RBNZ explains the dashboard as: “…an innovative online tool for sharing prudential and financial information on New Zealand incorporated banks. It sits alongside disclosure statements as a source of information for the public and market to better understand and compare banks’ businesses and risks. The dashboard is updated quarterly and is based on information that banks already provide to the Reserve Bank, reducing the cost of the initiative for banks and the Reserve Bank.”

Anyone who sees the dashboard will realise that it really tries to help the public understand the banks’ business and risks. One can play around the graphs in the dashboard to get a sense of financial strength of both individual banks and the banking sector. If one looks at the various metrics, it is not very different from RBI’s own PCA framework.

RBNZ Financial

Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand

RBI collects a lot of data and needs to figure ways to present it in a better manner. RBNZ’s financial dashboard provides a good way to present this information to build a better public understanding of India’s banking sector.

(Amol Agrawal is faculty at Ahmedabad University. The views expressed here are his own)
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank #Corporation Bank #RBI #Reserve Bank of New Zealand

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Businesses Need to Pay Up to Rs 20 for Using Aadhaar Services: UIDAI

​Zoya, Alankrita, Reema and Nitya Talk About Their Love For Weddings

French Cardinal Found Guilty of Sex Abuse Cover-up, Punished With Six- ...

Supreme Court Order on Whether to Refer Ayodhya Land Dispute for Media ...

Blasts in Kabul Hit Near Ceremony Attended by Top Officials, At Least ...

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Onl ...

DCW to Come Up With Women Manifesto For Political Parties: Swati Maliw ...

Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit ...

Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.