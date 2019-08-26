App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, workers in J&K, Ladakh may be covered by EPFO

This is one of the first administrative moves following abrogation of Article 370 in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A move to implement the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was approved at a meeting of the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) last week, reports Business Line.

This is one of the first administrative moves following abrogation of Article 370 in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Establishments and workers in the two UTs, which are currently under the J&K EPFO, will henceforth be covered under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Close

"The implementation of the EPF and MP Act, 1952, in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was approved by the CBT at its meeting held in Hyderabad on August 21," said Michael Dias, Member, CBT.

related news

Led by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, the CBT has authorised the Central Provident Fund Commissioner to bring a move to that effect. Once implemented, the EPFO will help in compliance and service delivery. It will facilitate registration by establishments, remittance of contributions, mobile banking arrangements, IT infrastructure and setting up of offices.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Employees' Provident Fund Organisation(EPFO) #EPFO Act #JK #Ladakh

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.