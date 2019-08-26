Now, workers in J&K, Ladakh may be covered by EPFO

A move to implement the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was approved at a meeting of the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) last week, reports Business Line.

This is one of the first administrative moves following abrogation of Article 370 in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Establishments and workers in the two UTs, which are currently under the J&K EPFO, will henceforth be covered under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

"The implementation of the EPF and MP Act, 1952, in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was approved by the CBT at its meeting held in Hyderabad on August 21," said Michael Dias, Member, CBT.