Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LIVE | Finance Minister to address media at 4 pm, expect details of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 4 pm on May 13, detailing the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The financial stimulus announced by PM Modi is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and comes as the country battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.

Here are key expectations from FM Sitharaman's address today: