Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LIVE | Finance Minister to address media at 4 pm, expect details of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
This Rs 20 lakh crore package includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus announced by the Finance Minister and steps taken by the RBI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 4 pm on May 13, detailing the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The financial stimulus announced by PM Modi is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and comes as the country battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.Here are key expectations from FM Sitharaman's address today:
COVID-19 rescue package | Here's where India ranks in stimulus measures announcements
Top 10 countries based on the stimulus package announced to help revive the economy in the wake of the economic carnage caused by COVID-19:
> Japan: 21.1 percent
> United States: 13 percent
> Sweden: 12 percent
> Germany: 10.7 percent
> India: Almost 10 percent
> France: 9.3 percent
> Spain: 7.3 percent
> Italy: 5.7 percent
> United Kingdom: 5 percent
> China: 3.8 percent
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Measures announced earlier: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced liquidity measures amounting to as much as Rs 1.7 lakh crore
> For women having Jan Dhan Accounts: An ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 p.m for three months.
> For women in self-help groups: For seven crore households, the limit of collateral-free loans increased to Rs 20,00,000 from existing Rs 10,00,000.
> For organised sector workers: The government to pay EPF contribution of both employer and employees for three months. This will be applicable to firms with up to 100 employees, where 90 percent of employees earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.
> For organised sector employees: EPF scheme amended to allow non-refundable advance of 75 percent of the amount in credit of the account or three months' wages, whichever is lower.
> For construction workers: The government to utilise Rs 31,000-crore fund available in Building and other Construction Workers Fund to aid 3.5 crore construction workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
> For medical expenses: States to use district mineral fund for medical screening, facilities and health needs.
> Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore and direct cash transfer benefits to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
> For doctors: Insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health professionals.
> For poor: Up to 80 crore poor people to get an additional 5 kg of rice/wheat, over and above the existing 5 kg limit.
> For farmers: Transfer of first installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana's annual Rs 6,000 assistance to beneficiaries immediately.
> For MGNREGA workers: Wage to go up by Rs 2,000 per worker.
> For poor widows, senior citizens and differently-abled: An ex-gratia amount of Rs 1,000 per month for the next three months.
> For beneficiaries of Ujjwala Scheme: Free gas cylinders to below poverty line families registered under the scheme for three months.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Measures announced earlier: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced measures providing Rs 5.2 lakh crore liquidity
> In the first round, on March 27, RBI announced liquidity measures worth Rs 3.74 lakh crore and a steep 75 bps rate cut, through various instruments.
> Rs 2.8 lakh crore of this has been completed.
> In the second round, on April 17, RBI announced further liquidity measures worth another Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
> A special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds (MFs) was announced to ease liquidity pressure on the sector.
> Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO), which infused Rs 25,000 crore into the system.
> Rs 50,000 crore via refinance scheme for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
PM Modi had said the Rs 20 lakh crore package would give strength and support to various sections of the country and those linked to economic system
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Here are key expectations from FM Sitharaman's address today:
> Credit guarantee scheme for working capital loans of micro, small and medium enterprises
> Incentives for companies and businesses to maintain a stable workforce, especially as the migrant workers' crisis deepens
> Expansion of direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes
> Possible hike in MNREGA payments
> Accelerated disbursals under PM-KISAN Scheme
> Expanded economic activity in Green and Orange Zones, and a gradual easing of lockdown
> Details on the resumption of train services, possible resumption of flight services
> Boost for sectors worst hit by the pandemic such as hospitality, tourism, travel, aviation, and auto among others
> Separate announcements by various ministries for their particular sectors – such as non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds (MFs).
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Addressing the nation on May 12, PM Modi had said the Rs 20 lakh crore package would allow various sections of the country and those linked to economic system to get support and strength. “This package will give a new impetus to the development journey of the country in 2020 and a new direction to the self-reliant India campaign. In order to prove the resolve of a self-reliant India, land, labour, liquidity and laws all have been emphasised in this package,” he added.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Today is India's 50th day in lockdown. The lockdown began on March 24 midnight and was extended twice - to May 3 and now May 17. It is expected that the lockdown will be further extended beyond May 17 with certain restrictions. The government has already classified regions as Green, Orange and Red Zones depending on the number of cases and rate of infection. Follow our LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.