    National Monetisation Pipeline is on 'good track' to reach Rs 1.6-lakh-cr target: Ajay Seth

    Asset monetisation is being done by government entities and the money goes to them, and they use it to invest it further, says the secretary to the department of economic affairs under the finance ministry

    Rachita Prasad
    February 04, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
    Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth

    The National Monetisation Pipeline is on “good track” to achieve the FY23 target of raising Rs 1.6 lakh crore, Ajay Seth, Secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said to a question raised by Moneycontrol on February 4.

    He said that the NMP is being executed by different government entities. “The asset monetisation is being done by government entities and the money goes to them, and they use it to invest it further. This amount is not available to finance the budget but the monetisation is very much happening.”

    Seth's comments came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said in an interview to Network18 that the government's disinvestment plans were not derailed.

    "While my Union Budget 2023-34 speech did not mention divestment and asset monetisation, the budget document has stated the divestment target but did not have updates on the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP)," Sitharaman said.