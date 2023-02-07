English
    MPC may hike repo rate by 25 bps, change monetary policy stance to neutral

    Given the narrowing interest rate differential between the policy rates and sticky core inflation, even though we see no real case for a rate hike, MPC may do an insurance hike of 25 bps on February 8.

    Deepak Agrawal
    February 07, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST
    The RBI had projected H1 FY24 inflation at 5.20 percent.

    Deepak Agrawal, CIO – Debt & Abhishek Bisen, Head – Fixed Income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

    The final Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for FY23 started on February 6 and will end on February 8. The MPC has raised rates by 225 bps since April 2022 and the overnight rates have moved up by around 300 bps. Post the December 2022 MPC meeting, FOMC has hiked rates by 50 bps in December 2022 and 25 bps in February 2023. FOMC has also dialled down on the quantum of rate hikes from 75 bps in November 2022 to 25 bps in February 2023.

    Since the December 2022 policy, we had two lower inflation readings for the month of November 2022 and December 2022 at 5.9 percent and 5.7 percent, aided by a fall in food prices. With two consecutive months of a sub-6 percent headline print, the headline CPI inflation averaged 6.1 percent in the third quarter of FY2023, significantly below the MPC’s projections of 6.6 percent for that quarter. However, core inflation remained sticky at around 6 percent.

    While domestic demand is expected to remain strong, a deepening of the external slowdown and a continued decline in merchandise exports will act as a drag on GDP growth during the coming year. FY24 growth is likely to be lower in the band of 5.75-6 percent, as against 7 percent for FY23 and lower than the 6.5 percent projected by the Economic Survey.