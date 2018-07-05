App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneyshastra with Devdutt Pattanaik: The Rishi's Cow - Chapter 1

Millions of Hindus worship and revere cows. In Hinduism, the cow is considered a sacred animal, a symbol of the divine bounty of the earth. Besides their milk, cows also serve many purposes and are considered a blessing to the village community.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Cow protection is an integral part of Hinduism. Gau-hatya, or killing a cow, is considered a terrible crime. In Kalidasa’s Raghuvamsa, Rama’s ancestor Dilip even offers to sacrifice himself to save a cow from a lion.

One of the most important concepts that emerged in the Puranik tradition is the value given to a cow. Now, we all must have read the story of the Rishi and his cow. The Rishis were people who gained insight into the world through observation. They would understand the world, observe the world and make sense of the world so that we could generate wealth and distribute it fairly.

So Rishis would create shastras which would then be passed on to the sastris who kept organised knowledge for the benefit of society. So it’s a metaphorical concept that emerges. The Rishis would go to kings and say, do Gaudaan which meant giving cows and creating a livelihood. The dust kicked up by the cow -- the Gaudhuli would create a depression in which water would collect and bring respite to the birds and animals.

So essentially by doing Gaudaan and creating a livelihood, he creates a positive ecosystem.

With its unique qualities, a cow can, therefore, be a source of income and help take care of your basic needs so you can focus on other aspects of life.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #agrarian economy #Business #Cow #Devdutt Pattanaik #Economics #godaan #Hinduism #Moneyshastra #rishi #vedic period

