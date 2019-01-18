MOIL, GMDC plan to set up plant in Gujarat

State-run manganese ore producer MOIL on Friday announced that it has entered into a pact with GMDC to set up a plant in joint venture in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 250 crore and to conduct joint exploration of manganese-bearing areas.
MOIL has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) "to take up project of joint exploration of manganese-bearing areas, exploring its feasibility and to conduct mining operations as well as to set up value additional plant in JV at Vadodara and Chhota Udepur (Gujarat) with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 250 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.
The company said it is proposed to commence activities of exploration on this project in 2019.