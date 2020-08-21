172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|kharif-sowing-rises-9-to-1062-93-lakh-hectares-agriculture-ministry-5740121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kharif sowing rises 9% to 1,062.93 lakh hectares: Agriculture Ministry

The sowing area under pulses went up by 7 percent to 132.56 lakh hectare, against 124.15 lakh hectare area.

Total area under coverage so far during this kharif (summer sown) season has risen 9 percent to 1,062.93 lakh hectares on better monsoon, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. As on August 21, total kharif crops have been sown on 1,062.93 lakh hectare area, against 979.15 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year.

"There is no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on date," an official statement said.

Paddy acreage has increased 12 percent to 378.32 lakh hectares, compared with 338.65 lakh hectare area during the period under review.

The sowing area under pulses went up by 7 percent to 132.56 lakh hectare, against 124.15 lakh hectare area.

Coarse cereals acreage rose to 174.06 lakh hectare from 166.80 lakh hectare, while sowing area of oilseeds increased 14 percent to 191.14 lakh hectare area from 167.53 lakh hectare area.

The area under sugarcane increased marginally to 52.19 lakh hectare area, from 51.62 lakh hectare area.

Cotton acreage went up 3.36 percent to 127.69 lakh hectare area, from 123.54 lakh hectare area.

The area under jute and mesta rose marginally to 6.97 lakh hectare area so far this kharif season, from 6.86 lakh hectare area a year ago.

As on August 20, the actual rainfall received in the country is 663 mm as against normal of 628.3 mm, which is a departure of 6 percent during the period from June 1 to August 20, the statement said.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:06 pm

tags #Agriculture Ministry #Business #Economy #India #kharif crop

