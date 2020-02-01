IRCTC's 3rd pvt train to run on Indore-Varanasi route

In the last few months, the IRCTC has started operating private trains on two routes -- Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.
The third private train of the IRCTC would run between Indore and Varanasi, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Saturday. The overnight train would have the same rakes as those of the Humsafar Express, he added.
"The third private train would be on the Indore-Varanasi route," Yadav said.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 04:05 pm