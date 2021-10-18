MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's exports up 40.5% to $15.13 billion during October 1-14: Commerce Ministry

India's merchandise exports grew by 22.63 percent year-on-year to $33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of $22.59 billion.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to $15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the period grew by 60.72 percent to $14.82 billion, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports grew by 22.63 percent year-on-year to $33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of $22.59 billion.

Export sectors which are recording positive growth include coffee, cashew, petroleum products, handloom, engineering, chemicals, man-made yarn/fabrics, gems and jewellery, plastic and marine products.

Cumulatively, exports rose by 57.53 percent to $197.89 billion during April-September this fiscal as against $125.62 billion during April-September 2020.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economy #Exports #imports
first published: Oct 18, 2021 07:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.