India's exports up 40.5% to $15.13 billion during October 1-14: Commerce Ministry

The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to $15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the period grew by 60.72 percent to $14.82 billion, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports grew by 22.63 percent year-on-year to $33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of $22.59 billion.

Export sectors which are recording positive growth include coffee, cashew, petroleum products, handloom, engineering, chemicals, man-made yarn/fabrics, gems and jewellery, plastic and marine products.

Cumulatively, exports rose by 57.53 percent to $197.89 billion during April-September this fiscal as against $125.62 billion during April-September 2020.