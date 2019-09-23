App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's cotton output could jump 20% to five-year high, says official

Higher production by the world's biggest producer could put pressure on local prices and force New Delhi to buy the crop from farmers at a mandated price.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's cotton production in 2019/20 is likely to jump as much as 20% from a year ago to the highest level in five years due to a bigger cultivated area and a boost to yields from above-average monsoon rains, a senior industry official told Reuters.

Higher production by the world's biggest producer could put pressure on local prices and force New Delhi to buy the crop from farmers at a mandated price.

The South Asian country could produce 37.5 million cotton bales in 2019/20 marketing year starting from Oct. 1 compared to 31.2 million bales a year ago, Pradeep Jain, president of Khandesh Ginning and Pressing Factory Owners and Traders Association told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Close

"Yields are likely to be much higher due to good rainfall," he said.

related news

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Business #Cotton #Economy

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.