    India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8 billion

    "The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis," said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka.

    Reuters
    July 19, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early on July 13, slipping away in the middle of the night only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. (Image: AP)

    India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi's envoy in Colombo told the Indian Express newspaper.

    "The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis," said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka.

    "We would like to continue to bring more investment into Sri Lanka because that will help create medium- and long-term capacity to respond within the Sri Lankan economy."
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:08 am
