English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India, Singapore hold ministerial meeting; discuss fintech, regulatory cooperation

    During a ministerial roundtable on Saturday, India and Singapore addressed fintech, investment prospects, and regulatory cooperation among other topics.

    PTI
    September 17, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

    India and Singapore discussed fintech, investment opportunities and regulatory cooperation among others during a ministerial roundtable on Saturday. The Indian side was represented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, while the Singapore delegation was led by its Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Lawrence Wong.

    During the meeting, the leaders emphasised ways of enhancing cooperation between India and Singapore in emerging and futuristic areas, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets. "Both sides deliberated upon wide range of issues which inter alia included #Financial Sector Operations, #Fintech, #Regulatory Cooperation, #Investment Opportunities and Current Economic Arrangements," it said in a tweet.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economics #India #Singapore #world
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 07:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.