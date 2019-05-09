App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India seeks greater access for agri, milk products, bovine meat in Chinese mkt

In the meeting, China sought greater market access for its dairy products such as chocolates and candies; and apple, pear and marigold seeds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

India has sought greater access for agricultural and animal husbandry products in Chinese market to boost exports and bridge trade deficit with the neighbouring country, an official said. Necessary documents for bovine meat, milk and milk products have been submitted to China's General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

China does not permit imports of Indian bovine meat due to fears over foot-and-mouth disease.

The issues were raised during a meeting between Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and GACC Vice Minister Li Guo here May 9.

India informed the Chinese side that it is exporting de-glanded and de-boned frozen meat to as many as 70 countries since several years.

"China has stated that they would look into the issue," the official said.

In the meeting, China sought greater market access for its dairy products such as chocolates and candies; and apple, pear and marigold seeds.

India has banned import of chocolates, chocolate products, candies/ confectionary/ food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient from China since September 2008.

The ban was imposed on apprehensions of melamine presence in some some milk consignments from China. Melamine is a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers.

India is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk. It produces around 150 million tonne milk annually.

On this, the Indian side suggested for permitting trade of bovine meat and dairy products on a reciprocal basis.

Further, the official said in the agriculture sector, India wants greater market access for soyameal, pomegranate, sapota (chiku), banana, papaya, pineapple, maize, okra, and coconut.

The Chinese side stated that they want to import high quality agricultural products from India and they are working on it.

Regarding exports of apple, pear and marigold seeds to India, China suggested Indian side to send a delegation to look at orchards there.

India also want a greater market access for pharmaceuticals as the domestic industries face complicated regulatory processes in China.

Increasing exports of these products will help India narrow the widening trade deficit with China, which stood at USD 50.12 billion during April-February 2018-19.

Commenting on India-China trade, Mohit Singla, chairman of Trade Promotion Council of India, said that India will see enhanced trade in non-basmati rice, mango pulp, sesame seed and tea along with soybean, rapeseed and fish oil owing to strong government intervention and strategic efforts.

"The industry is eagerly awaiting the market access to meat sector and enhanced cooperation in the marine products," he added.
First Published on May 9, 2019 09:26 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #India

