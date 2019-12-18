App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India restricts import of gold, silver in powder and unwrought forms

The world's second biggest gold consumer fulfils most of its requirement through imports.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India on December 18 restricted imports of gold and silver in the powder and unwrought forms, the government said in a notification.

The world's second biggest gold consumer fulfils most of its requirement through imports.

Gold and silver in powder and unwrought forms are mainly used for industrial purposes and not for jewellery making, industry officials said.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Economy #Gold #India #silver

