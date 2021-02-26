English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India Q3 GDP growth at 0.4%, government expects 8% contraction in FY21

The Indian economy made a small comeback to the growth charts in the October-December quarter of FY21, after contracting by record margins for two consecutive quarters due to multiple cycles of nationwide and regional lockdowns in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subhayan Chakraborty
February 26, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image












India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of FY21 rose marginally at 0.4 percent, in line with expectations, reaffirming that the economy had managed to exit the coronavirus pandemic-led slump by 2020-end, according to official data released by the National Statistical Office on February 26.


The GDP for FY21 is expected to shrink by a slightly larger margin of 8 percent, according to the government's updated official forecast.


India's economy had shrunk a massive 24.4 percent in the first quarter before contraction moderated to a less severe 7.3 percent during the second quarter. The latest figures for the third quarter show that the manufacturing sector, which had registered a 1.5 percent contraction in the second quarter, grew by 1.6 percent in the third quarter of the year.


The agriculture sector, which stood out in the previous two sectors, continued its growth run to register a 3.9 percent rise. The sector had remained a rare bright spot growing by 3 percent in the previous quarter.





Crucial consumer demand in the economy, measured by Private Consumption Expenditure continued to contract, falling by 2.3 per cent in Q3. However, the extent of contraction reduced from the second quarter when it had shrunk 11 per cent.


On the other hand, government spending also fell in the latest quarter. Its percentage share of GDP was 9.8 per cent, marginally down from 10 per cent in the previous quarter.


















The latest figures were accompanied by the government's second advance estimates of GDP growth for FY21, which has been lowered further from the initial estimate of a 7.7 per cent contraction. India's GDP had expanded by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.









Subhayan Chakraborty
TAGS: #agriculture #Covid-19 #Economy #GDP #India #industry #manufacturing #services
first published: Feb 26, 2021 05:46 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.