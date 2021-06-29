MARKET NEWS

India cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 10%

The new duty would be effective from June 30, the statement said.

Reuters
June 29, 2021 / 10:12 PM IST
Source: Reuters

India on Tuesday cut import tax on crude palm oil to 10% from 15% for three months, the government said in a statement.

The world's biggest importer of vegetable oils has been struggling to bring down edible oils prices, which hit record highs in May.

 
Reuters
first published: Jun 29, 2021 10:11 pm

