App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, diesel costs more than petrol in Delhi after 18th hike in as many days

Petrol prices were left unchanged but diesel prices saw a hike of 48 paise per litre on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A litre of diesel in the national capital now costs more than petrol for the first time in history.

Petrol prices were left unchanged but diesel prices saw a hike of 48 paise per litre on Wednesday which is the 18th hike in the fuel's prices in 18 days after a 12-week pause earlier.

A series of disproportionate hikes in petrol and diesel prices has led to the closing of the gap in cost of a litre of petrol versus diesel across the country.

Close

As per government data, the gap between the two vehicular fuels was the widest in June 2012 when the difference was as much as Rs 30.25 in the national capital and Rs 31.17 in India's financial capital Mumbai.

related news

Prices as of June 24, Wednesday in top cities across India are as follows: 
CitiesPetrol (per litre)Diesel (per litre)
DelhiRs 79.76Rs 79.88
MumbaiRs 86.54Rs 78.22
KolkataRs 81.45Rs 75.06
ChennaiRs 83.04Rs 77.17
BengaluruRs 82.35Rs 75.96

The difference in petrol and diesel prices largely boils down to what state and central taxes apply on the fuel.

Delhi government in May raised Value Added Tax on fuel prices. While petrol prices saw a rise of 3 percent VAT, diesel prices saw almost doubling of tax rate with a hike of 13.25 percent.

The hike, not exclusive to Delhi government, has been done to generate revenue in the times of Coronavirus.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 11:17 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.