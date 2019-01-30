App
Next meeting of PM-led panel to pick new CBI chief on February 1: Mallikarjun Kharge
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:32 PM IST

Higher education needs to adapt to changes in technology: Ronnie Screwvala

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and film producer Ronnie Screwvala has shared what he expects from the finance ministry in Budget 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the Finance Ministry gearing up for Budget 2019, there are expectations of the government providing some relief to middle-income individuals. This being an Interim Budget, not much is anticipated, but entrepreneur and philanthropist Ronnie Screwvala has shared what he expects from the finance ministry.

He also states that India's higher education institutes need to gear themselves towards addressing new challenges and changes in technology.

Watch the video to find what the film producer has to say about the World Economic Forum, 2019 – Fourth Industrial Revolution and its impact on India.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
