Gujarat announces assistance for onion, potato farmers - reports

Gujarat on March 7 announced a Rs 330 crore package for assisting onion and potato farmers hit by the recent plunge in prices amid heavy supply, according to several media reports.

The package includes a transport subsidy for farmers to sell produce outside Gujarat or to export their produce.

The government will provide subsidies for transport via road and train. It will also support farmers storing potatoes in cold storages between February 1 and March 31.

The government also announced assistance to Agricultural Produce Market Committees in Saurashtra under an existing scheme, The Indian Express reported.

After prices crashed last month, farmers forced the suspension of trading at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The Maharashtra government then intervened, promising subsidies for the crops being sold.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation also issued a statement promising to raise its procurement in Nashik.