GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark for second month in a row

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for November stood at Rs 1.04 lakh crore, 1.4 percent higher than the sum collected in the same month last year, according to a government statement.

Of this, Central GST (CGST) collected was Rs 19,189 crore, State GST (SGST) Rs 25,540 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) was Rs 51,992 crore.

IGST included Rs 22,078 crore collected on import of goods and Rs 8,242 crore in cess (including Rs 809 crore collected on import of goods).

The total of 82 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed till November 30.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has settled Rs 22,293 crore to CGST and Rs 16,286 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of November 2020 was Rs 41,482 crore for CGST and Rs 41,826 crore for the SGST.

During the month, revenues from import of goods were 4.9 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 0.5 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.