GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in July; experts hopeful of economic recovery

Monthly collections had fallen below the crucial Rs 1 lakh crore mark to Rs 92,849 crore in the previous month of June.

Subhayan Chakraborty
August 01, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
Representational Image

Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections for the month of July 2021 rose to Rs 1,16,393 crore, triggering hopes of a recovering economy even as the country passes through the weak end of the second COVID wave.

Finance Ministry data released on July 1 showed GST was again on the uptick after falling below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the previous month. Economists hailed the new figures as indicative of a growing resilience in the economy.

"The sharp increase in the collections indicate the resumption of economic activities and will raise expectations of better collections in the coming months," M.S Mani, Senior Director, Deloitte India said.

"The improvement in GST collections both on domestic transactions and imports, accompanied by the fact that major producing states have shown significant increases, would indicate that the economic activities have resumed across the country," he added.

GST collections for June had fallen to Rs 92,849 crore, the first time in nine months that monthly GST collections slipped below the crucial Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Going forward, however, experts remained sceptical of the recovery if a potential third wave strikes.

"Collections in July has seen a sharp uptick as compared to June on the back of economic revival due to unlocking of businesses in June. If the country is able to resist the third wave, the GST collections should increase from hereon." Rajat Bose, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co  said.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, foreign policy, and evolving industry and government issues for the past 6 years.
first published: Aug 1, 2021 01:18 pm

