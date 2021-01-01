MARKET NEWS

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 92,121 crore so far at MSP; purchase in volume terms up 25%

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have purchased 487.92 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 31 as against 390.56 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

January 01, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST

Paddy procurement has increased 25 percent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 487.92 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 92,121 crore, an official statement said. The kharif marketing season (KMS) starts from October.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have purchased 487.92 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 31 as against 390.56 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. "About 62.28 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 92,120.85 crore," the statement added.

Out of the total purchase of 487.92 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes, which is 41.55 percent of the total procurement. The government procures wheat and paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers to meet its requirement under the food law and other welfare schemes.

Till December 31, 2020, a quantity of 75,03,914 cotton bales valued at Rs 21,989.94 crore have been procured, benefitting 14,69,704 farmers, the statement further said.
