    Govt extends RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra's tenure by one year

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Patra's re-appointment as the RBI's deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, sources said.

    January 10, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST
    The government on Monday extended the term of the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, by a further period of one year.

    Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Patra's re-appointment as the RBI's deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, sources said.

    Patra looks after the monetary policy department as the deputy governor of the central bank and also as a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

    The six-member Monetary Policy Committee is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    Besides the governor, the RBI has four deputy governors. The three other deputy governors of the bank are M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.
