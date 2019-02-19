Govt approves new national electronics policy eyeing 1 crore jobs

Under the policy, the government aims to push manufacturing of strategic electronics required by defence and other strategic sector in the country.
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new electronics policy which aims to create a $400 billion electronic manufacturing ecosystem by 2025 and generate 1 crore jobs in the country. "We are targeting $400 billion (ecosystem) by 2025. It will give jobs to 1 crore people," Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the Cabinet meeting.
The National Electronics Policy 2019 proposes to boost mobile manufacturing in the country to 1 billion units worth $190 billion (about Rs 13 lakh crore) of which 600 million units worth $110 billion (about Rs 7 lakh crore) will be exported from the country.
