you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves new national electronics policy eyeing 1 crore jobs

Under the policy, the government aims to push manufacturing of strategic electronics required by defence and other strategic sector in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new electronics policy which aims to create a $400 billion electronic manufacturing ecosystem by 2025 and generate 1 crore jobs in the country. "We are targeting $400 billion (ecosystem) by 2025. It will give jobs to 1 crore people," Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the Cabinet meeting.

The National Electronics Policy 2019 proposes to boost mobile manufacturing in the country to 1 billion units worth $190 billion (about Rs 13 lakh crore) of which 600 million units worth $110 billion (about Rs 7 lakh crore) will be exported from the country.

The first electronics policy came in 2012.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #National electronics policy #Ravi Shankar Prasad

