English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Govt aims to build 40 million tonne coal stock at power plants to ensure supplies during monsoon

    Union power minister R K Singh said right now, there are reserves of around 22.9 MT at the power plants. Speaking to PTI, the minister said right now, there are reserves of around 22.9 MT at the power plants.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    Representative image (AFP)

    Representative image (AFP)


    The government is gearing up to increase the stock of coal at power plants to 40 million tonne (MT) during the monsoon season, Union power minister R K Singh said.


    Speaking to PTI, the minister said right now, there are reserves of around 22.9 MT at the power plants. Speaking to PTI, the minister said right now, there are reserves of around 22.9 MT at the power plants.


    ”On April 1, our reserve stock at power plants was at 24 MT. On April 30, it came down to 19 MT and on May 15, it came down to 15 MT. However, because of (coal) imports, it has gone up to about 22.9 MT again,” the minister said, replying to a question related to coal availability.


    When asked if the government is planning to increase the buffer stock of coal anticipating production and supply issues during the approaching rainy season, he replied in affirmative.


    ”This happens every year during the rainy season. The domestic coal production falls. So we are preparing for that. During the monsoon July-September, daily demand will come down to 2.1 MT because the temperature will drop.

    Close

    Related stories

    ”But at the same time domestic coal supply will also come down. So, the gap will be increasing. That’s why this import is happening. I believe the buffer should be at least in the range of 40 MT,” the minister said.

    PTI
    Tags: #buffer #Coal imports #coal power plants #domestic coal production #government
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 03:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.